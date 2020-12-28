Pakistan
Sindh reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in past 24 hours
- A total of 9,320 were conducted during past 24 hours out of which 817 turned out to be positive.
- Out of the fresh cases of the virus, 690 were reported only in Karachi, says CM Sindh.
Updated 28 Dec 2020
Sindh on Monday reported 817 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 11 deaths in past 24 hours.
Sharing the daily COVID-19 report, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 817 more people tested positive for virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 212,093 in the province.
He said that a total of 9,320 were conducted during the period out of which 817 turned out to be positive.
Out of the fresh cases of the virus, 690 were reported only in Karachi, he added.
During the aforementioned period, 584 more patients were recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 188,351.
