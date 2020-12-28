AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian export prices for wheat rise ahead of export tax

  • Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply before mid-February was at $262 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at the end of last week.
  • Sovecon downgraded its estimate for Russia's 2020/21 wheat exports in a separate note due to the wheat export tax which Russia plans from Feb. 15 to June 30.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices rose for the second consecutive week last week ahead of an upcoming wheat export tax, analysts said on Monday, adding that trade was thin before the long New Year holiday.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply before mid-February was at $262 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at the end of last week, up $5 from the week before, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Sovecon said wheat and barley export prices rose by $2 to $261 a tonne and $220 a tonne, respectively. Russia will be on public holiday on Jan 1-10.

Sovecon downgraded its estimate for Russia's 2020/21 wheat exports in a separate note due to the wheat export tax which Russia plans from Feb. 15 to June 30.

IKAR said that wheat for supply after mid-February, when the export tax is launched, was quoted at $270 per tonne.

A delay in getting Russian customs papers, reported by some grain traders to Reuters earlier this month, has become less widespread and has been reduced to 3-5 days, Sovecon said.

There are, however, delays in providing grain railcars for transportation to southern export ports, it said.

"Some traders cannot book railcars for January but we doubt that there is a nationwide plot to halt exports before mid-February," Sovecon said.

Russian wheat export

Russian export prices for wheat rise ahead of export tax

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters