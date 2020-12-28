PDM summons high-level meeting on January 1 in Lahore

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has summoned a meeting of the alliance on January 1 in Lahore.

It will be presided over by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the residence of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind.

The leadership of the movement is adamant on giving the PTI government a tough time with its resignations and a long march. PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif will give their opinions regarding resignations.

GEO News citing its sources reported that the meeting will consider the future strategy of the alliance, resignations of lawmakers and the issue of the long march.

It is worth to mention here that various leaders of PDM addressed crowds gathered on Sunday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

They once again asked Prime Minister Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him".