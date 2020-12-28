AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By ▲ 36.05 (0.79%)
BR30 23,164 Increased By ▲ 272.02 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,607 Increased By ▲ 190.35 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,189 Increased By ▲ 91.77 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGBs little changed as trading winds down at year's end

  • At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.640%, but the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.675%.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were little changed on Monday as traders stuck to the sidelines due to a dearth of bond auctions before year-end holidays.

Bonds showed little reaction to a summary of opinions from the Bank of Japan's most recent meeting, which showed earlier on Monday that policymakers are split over the scope of a review of the central bank's framework.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 151.93, with a trading volume of 9,669 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.395%.

At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.640%, but the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.675%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield held steady at minus 0.130%.

Bank of Japan Yields on Japanese government bonds JGBs Benchmark 10 year JGB

JGBs little changed as trading winds down at year's end

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters