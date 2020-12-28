AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By ▲ 38.32 (0.84%)
BR30 23,177 Increased By ▲ 285.45 (1.25%)
KSE100 43,626 Increased By ▲ 208.76 (0.48%)
KSE30 18,199 Increased By ▲ 100.96 (0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm snaps three-session winning streak as Dalian oils fall

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a three-session winning streak on Monday as Dalian oils fell on higher Chinese imports of US soybean, but higher December palm oil exports limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 21 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,548 ringgit ($875.83) by the midday break.

The contract had gained 1% in the previous session to hit its highest since April 13, 2012.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1 to 25 rose 17% compared to the same period in November, cargo surveyors said.

"The contract was weighed by weakness on the Dalian Commodity Exchange," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract declined 1.3% as China's US soybeans imports surged.

Its imports of US soybeans in November more than doubled from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, as cargoes booked following a Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China arrived in the country.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade meanwhile rose 0.12%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, top palm producer Indonesia raised the crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for January to $951.86 per tonne, and export tax collected from CPO to $74 per tonne.

Palm Oil benchmark palm oil crude palm oil export Malaysian palm oil futures soyoil manufacturers Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange vegetable oils market

Palm snaps three-session winning streak as Dalian oils fall

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters