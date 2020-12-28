World
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes central Croatia
28 Dec 2020
ZAGREB: A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The quake that rocked the area at 0528 GMT was also felt in the capital.
There were no immediate reports about injuries or damage.
"We have no such reports yet but it is possible that such an earthquake causes the material damage in the epicentral area, which was in the vicinity of the town of Petrinja," a seismologist Kresimir Kuk told state radio.
In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.
