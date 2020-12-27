2,260 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths reported in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 39,177 with 2,260 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,531 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-three corona patients, 56 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 63 deaths during last 24 hours 38 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 316 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 57 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 34 percent, Abbottabad 33 percent, Peshawar63 percent and Multan 40 percent.

Some 36,909 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,692 in Sindh, 14,085 in Punjab, 5,976 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,673 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 779 in Balochistan, 390 in GB, and 314 in AJK.