Number of people filing returns rises: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a press release, wherein, it has been stated that the taxpayers, who filed income tax returns till 8th December, 2020, were 1.78 million. That number has further increased to 2.19 million with the addition of 377,766 more returns filed from 9th December till the issuance of this press release.

Income tax paid during filing of returns stood at Rs31 billion. The number of income tax returns for previous year till the same period was 1.98 million and the tax paid was Rs16 billion. This year there is twofold increase in income tax paid with the annual returns.-PR

