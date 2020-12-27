Sindh lawyers go on strike against notices to prosecutors

KARACHI: Responding to the call given by Karachi Bar, lawyers in the port city observed a boycott of the courts' proceedings Saturday to lodge their protest over the issuance of contempt of court notices to the prosecutors by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

It is worth mentioning here that the ATC-5 had issued contempt of court notices to three prosecutors, including the prosecutor-general Sindh.

Karachi Bar General Secretary Amir Nawaz has said that the Bar is committed to protecting the rights of its members, and it will never allow any judge to show disrespect towards any of them.

Meanwhile, Sindh Prosecutors Welfare Association has seconded Karachi Bar's call for a strike. Advocate Bacha Ram of the Association has said that lawyers will boycott the courts' proceedings, including those of the Sindh High Court, today throughout the province, adding there will be no compromise on lawyers' dignity.

It is feared that the strike will affect hearings of different high-profile cases since prosecutors represent their clients in thousands of cases in ATCs, Sindh High Court and district courts.