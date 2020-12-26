At 18.18%, Mirpur's COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has been recorded in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In the last 24 hours, AJK reported 45 cases and one death, taking the tally to 8,148 and 214 respectively. There are 609 active cases in AJK. It has also reported 7,325 recoveries.

According to NCOC, the national positivity rate is 6.12%. Mirpur has the highest positivity rate in the country at 18.18% followed by Karachi at 14.09 % and Hyderabad is the third-highest with 9.77%, DAWN reported.

Sindh has a positivity rate of 7.83%, Punjab 5.65%, Balochistan: 4.24% and KP 5.54pc. Whereas, Islamabad's positivity rate stands at 3.73%, Gilgit-Baltistan 0.77pc and AJK at 14.33pc.

In the past 24 hours, 2,260 cases and 63 deaths from coronavirus were reported across the country. Currently, there are 39,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country. 1,531 people also recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.