AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At 18.18%, Mirpur's COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

  • In the last 24 hours, AJK reported 45 cases and one death, taking the tally to 8,148 and 214 respectively.
  • The national positivity rate is 6.12%.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Dec 2020

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has been recorded in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In the last 24 hours, AJK reported 45 cases and one death, taking the tally to 8,148 and 214 respectively. There are 609 active cases in AJK. It has also reported 7,325 recoveries.

According to NCOC, the national positivity rate is 6.12%. Mirpur has the highest positivity rate in the country at 18.18% followed by Karachi at 14.09 % and Hyderabad is the third-highest with 9.77%, DAWN reported.

Sindh has a positivity rate of 7.83%, Punjab 5.65%, Balochistan: 4.24% and KP 5.54pc. Whereas, Islamabad's positivity rate stands at 3.73%, Gilgit-Baltistan 0.77pc and AJK at 14.33pc.

In the past 24 hours, 2,260 cases and 63 deaths from coronavirus were reported across the country. Currently, there are 39,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country. 1,531 people also recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus NCOC cases positivity rate Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir

At 18.18%, Mirpur's COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

We are fully prepared to deal all sorts of nefarious designs: Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi

Presence of Taliban fighters, leaders in Pakistan ‘violate Afghanistan's national sovereignty’: Kabul

Legendary Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98

Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood

SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters