Jadoon may be appointed DG HDIP

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Dr Saeed Khan Jadoon as Director General Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) at the maximum M-1 pay scale, sources in the Ministry of Energy told Business Recorder.

The HDIP is a corporate body established under Act, I of 2006 for the purpose of undertaking, promoting and guiding scientific and technological research and development in the field of hydrocarbons and for matters connected therewith or ancillary thereto.

The institute is functioning under the administrative control of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and is headed by a Director General (DG) in Management Grade 1 (M-1).

As per Section 8 (1) of the HDIP Act, 2006, the DG shall be a highly qualified scientist, with experience in the related fields, who shall be appointed to work on a full-time basis by the Federal Government, on such terms and conditions, as it may deem appropriate.

The advertisement for the position of DG, HDIP was published in the newspaper on March 22, 2020. In response to the advertisement, fourteen candidates applied for the position. Thereafter, Petroleum Division constituted a committee for shortlisting applications, as well as selection of the most suitable candidate, respectively.

The Shortlisting Committee after analyzing fourteen applications recommended nine candidates on the basis of experience in the oil and gas sector and relevant qualification.

Thereafter, the Selection Committee interviewed nine candidates and recommended the following four candidates for appointment of any one amongst them as the Director General HDIP on contract basis for a period of two years: (i) Dr. Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon; (ii) Professor Dr. Sajjad Ahmed;(iii) Muhammad Ilyas Ahmad and; (iv) Abrar Ahmad.

The terms and conditions for the position of DG, HDIP are to be approved by the federal government. Previously, the federal government approved the pay package of the then, DG,HDIP Muhammad Azam Khan, at the minimum of M-1 scale (82,380 - 5870 - 164560), amounting to Rs. 166,490 including all allowances.

According to sources, the remuneration package of a General Manager, ESG-5 (BPS - 20) in HDIP, who reports to the DG, is approximately Rs. 337,919. This disparity in pay structure is bound to discourage qualified and experienced applicants from joining as the Director General of HDIP.

The Ministry of Energy, therefore, suggested that the Federal Government may fix the pay package for the post at the maximum of M-I scale (164560 - 5870).

The sources said, previously, a summary to the Prime Minister through establishment Division for the appointment of DG HDIP was submitted. In response, the Prime Minister desired that the panel of the summary may be placed before the Cabinet for decision.

The Ministry of Energy has sought approval of the Cabinet for appointment of one of the candidates from amongst the proposed panel as the DG HDIP on contract basis for a period of two years, at the maximum of M-I Scale (164560 - 5870).

