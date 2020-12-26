CG hails FIEDMC for creating SEZ for Chinese

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General, Lahore Long DingBin has said that the decision taken by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to create a separate special economic zone for Chinese investors is great initiative.

The Consul General stated this while talking to FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq who met him here Friday. He said that all the work for the development of that special zone would be done by the Chinese companies, he said. Since Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power, the relations between China and Pakistan were stronger and more ideal than ever before. Trade and bilateral relations could be increased even more, he added.

FIEDMC chief briefed the Chinese diplomat about the ongoing projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and discussed Pak-China relations, ongoing projects of CPEC and other issues. "The business environment in the Punjab province is very conducive and investors friendly which Chinese businessmen should take full advantage of. We will provide all facilities to Chinese investors in Allama Iqbal Industrial City along with complete protection," he added.

