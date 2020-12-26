AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Capital records 123 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: NCOC

APP Updated 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the federal capital as 123 new coronavirus cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday. According to an official of NCOC, as many as 238 cases were reported on Thursday while 67 cases were reported on Wednesday.

He said so far 36,844 cases were reported from the federal capital while 402 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 31,575 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops. Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city. He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in coronavirus cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and private organization functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19.

