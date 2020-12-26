AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Punjab reports fresh 471 corona cases, 48 deaths

Recorder Report Updated 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of Covid-19, as Punjab has reported 471 fresh coronavirus cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 134,345 and total fatalities to 3,831which are the highest in the country.

With more than 1,800 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients across the country has risen to 467,222 showing the recovery rate as 89.7 percent.

Health professionals have urged the people to follow Corona SOPs in letter and spirit so as to check spread of the virus. Terming provision of good quality health services, prevention of diseases and improving public health indicators as a very big challenge, member, Board of Management of Institute of Public Health (IPH) and former Accountant General Punjab Imran Iqbal said that health sector has become so challenging that even developed countries are facing resource constraints for this sector.

However, good governance, effective internal control, better operational and strategic policies and target oriented way forward could help achieve the desired results, he said.

Imran Iqbal also sought recommendations /proposals from IPH officers for bringing improvement in the performance of IPH. He said that visionary way -forward for the next five to 10 years with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), along with accountability mechanism should be prepared, BoM would help/ support the administration of IPH for making guidelines and strategic policy for the institute.

Dean IPH, Dr Zarfishan Tahir said the core issue is shortage of human resource as the various posts of Professors, Associate Professors and other categories are lying vacant and despite all constraints, the IPH is doing well.

