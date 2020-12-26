Governor for forging unity to face challenges

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has appealed to all the political and religious parties to get united to tackle challenges faced by country and also stayed away from the long march, rallies, sit-ins and confrontational politics.

"Everyone will have to sit together. We want to give unified message to enemies that we are united. No international power can be successful in conspiring against Pakistan," the Governor said while addressing a ceremony organized to celebrate Christmas and birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah here at Governor House and later talking with media on Friday.

Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Moulana Abdul Kabeer Azad, Mufti Ashiq Hussain and other representatives of Sikh, Christian and Hindu communities were also present. The Governor said that Indian threats can only be countered by forging unity.

"I request the PDM parties to set aside personal interests and prefer national interests; India should also refrain from its acts of aggression," he said, adding: "Pakistanis are standing with armed forces for defending the motherland; if India makes any attempt against Pakistan, we will give a befitting reply to India." He also assured the people of Kashmir that they are standing with Kashmiris.

The Governor also extended wishes of Merry Christmas to Christian community across the world. Pakistan will keep respecting and practicing religious tolerance, brotherhood, and protection of minorities, he said. He also paid glowing tributes to the Father f the Nation and urged the countrymen to play their role for strengthening the country.

