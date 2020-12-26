AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor for forging unity to face challenges

Recorder Report Updated 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has appealed to all the political and religious parties to get united to tackle challenges faced by country and also stayed away from the long march, rallies, sit-ins and confrontational politics.

"Everyone will have to sit together. We want to give unified message to enemies that we are united. No international power can be successful in conspiring against Pakistan," the Governor said while addressing a ceremony organized to celebrate Christmas and birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah here at Governor House and later talking with media on Friday.

Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Moulana Abdul Kabeer Azad, Mufti Ashiq Hussain and other representatives of Sikh, Christian and Hindu communities were also present. The Governor said that Indian threats can only be countered by forging unity.

"I request the PDM parties to set aside personal interests and prefer national interests; India should also refrain from its acts of aggression," he said, adding: "Pakistanis are standing with armed forces for defending the motherland; if India makes any attempt against Pakistan, we will give a befitting reply to India." He also assured the people of Kashmir that they are standing with Kashmiris.

The Governor also extended wishes of Merry Christmas to Christian community across the world. Pakistan will keep respecting and practicing religious tolerance, brotherhood, and protection of minorities, he said. He also paid glowing tributes to the Father f the Nation and urged the countrymen to play their role for strengthening the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Governor for forging unity to face challenges

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.