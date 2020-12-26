KPT waives off fees of underprivileged students

AVN
91.62
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP
9.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC
146.38
Increased By
▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL
10.20
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC
114.41
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT
62.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL
48.51
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL
21.70
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL
16.89
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL
14.56
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL
134.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC
78.25
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL
5.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL
30.00
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO
27.12
Increased By
▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL
3.83
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM
15.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF
43.21
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC
105.30
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL
38.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL
12.78
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC
101.11
Increased By
▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER
9.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL
91.10
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO
217.02
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP
43.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL
20.76
Increased By
▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG
77.87
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY
28.26
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL
1.15
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
Comments are closed on this story.