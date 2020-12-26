KPT waives off fees of underprivileged students

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has taken an initiative to waive off the fees of all underprivileged / deserving students, belonging to the local community of Keamari and Manora, enrolled in KPT Schools.

According to notification, Chairman KPT accorded sanction for exemption of fee on account of 65 deserving children / students who belong to local vicinity of Manora and Keamari and cannot afford monthly fee of KPT schools.