COVID-19 claims 22 lives, infects 915 new cases: CM Sindh

  • Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3462 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.
APP 26 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that 22 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 3462 and 915 new cases emerged when 11,692 tests were conducted raining the tally to 209,514.

This was disclosed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3462 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM Sindh said that 11,692 tests were conducted which diagnosed 915 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,288,857 tests have been conducted against which 209,429 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 186,353 patients have recovered, including 705 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 19,614 patients were under treatment of them 3,462 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 783 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 696 patients was stated to be critical, including 73 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 915 new cases, 772 have been detected from Karachi, including 342 from East, 162 Central, 115 South, 95 Korangi, 37 Malir, and 21 West.

Hyderabad has 39 cases, Kambar 17, Badin 10, Khairpur, Larkana and Shaeed benazirabad nine each, Ghotki eight, Sujawal six, Matiari, Umerkot and Tando Mohammad Khan four each, Naushehroferoze, Sukkur, tando Allahyar and Thatta two each, Tharparkar and Shikarpur one each.

The CM urged people of the province to follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah SOPs Chief Minister of Sindh

