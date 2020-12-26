World
Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
26 Dec 2020
CAIRO: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism
Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division
Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP
NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt
Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC
US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks
Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties
COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan
Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief
Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia
Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'
Read more stories
Comments