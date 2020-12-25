Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 24, 2020).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1800 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1800 Indus 1825 Bajwa 1810 16/1. Nadeem Textile 1900 United 1880 Abdullah Textile 1850 Indus 1900 Bajwa 1900 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2120 Suriya Tex 2100 United 1970 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2100 Nadeem Textile 2080 Indus Dyeing 2150 Abdullah Textile 1980 Lucky Cotton 1980 22/1. Bajwa 2150 United 2110 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2150 26/1. AL-Karam 2220 Amin Text 2200 Shadman Cotton 2200 Diamond Int'l 2180 Lucky Cotton 2110 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2250 30/1. Amin Tex. 2270 Al-Karam 2300 Jubilee Spinning 2200 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2280 Lucky Cotton 2200 Diamond Intl 2250 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2250 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2700 52/1 Lucky Cotton 2900 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 2800 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2100 Amin 2100 Indus Dyeing 2150 Bajwa 2150 Nadeem Textile 2100 42/1 Abdullah Textile 2800 52/1 Abdullah Textile 2900 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2150 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2300 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3000 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3100 CHEES CONES 10/1. Kasim Tex 1380 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1320 Super 1150 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1480 Masal 1400 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 165.00 Rupali 166.00 Imported 180.00 75/36/0 Imported 139.00 Local 122.00 Rupali 122.00 75/36/Him Imported 154.00 Local 128.00 Rupali 128.00 100/36/0 Imported 136.00 Local 117.00 100/48/INT Local 122.00 Rupali 120.00 Imported 148.00 150/48/0 Imported 125.00 Local 106.00 Rupali 106.00 150/48/Him Imported 127.00 Local 110.00 Rupali 108.00 300/96/0 Imported 118.00 Local 102.00 Rupali 101.00 300/96/Him Imported 123.00 Local 104.00 Rupali 103.00 150/144/Sim Imported 125.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 139.00 Local 115.00 75/72/Sim Imported 144.00 Local 127.00 75/144/Sim Imported 150.00 Local 127.00 FDY 50/24/SD Imported 124.00 75/72/SD Imported 118.00 50/36/BR Imported 134.00 Local 160.00 100/36/BR Imported 116.00 150/48/BR Imported 125.00 300/96/BR Imported 102.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 139.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 143.00 A. A. Cotton 143.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 149.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 153.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 162.00 A. A. Cotton 162.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 153.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 174.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 186.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 200.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 177.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 177.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 213.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 177.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 180.00 Prima 180.00 Local (AVG Price) 175.00 30/S Kcetex 191.00 Prima 191.00 Local (AVG Price) 190.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 150.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 155.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 127.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 132.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 137.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 142.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 152.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 157.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 175.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 245.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 151.00 A. A. Cotton 146.00 Lucky Cotton 135.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 152.00 IFL 153.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 153.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 156.00 IFL (52 48) 157.00 A. A. Cotton 156.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 163.00 Zainab (Combed) 164.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 165.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 175.00 Zainab (Combed) 176.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 172.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 187.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 186.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 180.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 196.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 207.00 45/1 PC Zainab 209.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 162.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 165.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00 AASML 114.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 111.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 195.00 AASML 122.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 174.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 173.00 I.C.I. Bright 175.00 Rupali 1.D 174.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 173.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 173.00 Ibrahim 1.D 174.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 175.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 175.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 280.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 280.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 280.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 280.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 300.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 300.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 24.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

