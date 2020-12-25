AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 24, 2020). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 25 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (December 24, 2020).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1800
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1800
Indus                              1825
Bajwa                              1810
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     1900
United                             1880
Abdullah Textile                   1850
Indus                              1900
Bajwa                              1900
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2120
Suriya Tex                         2100
United                             1970
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2100
Nadeem Textile                     2080
Indus Dyeing                       2150
Abdullah Textile                   1980
Lucky Cotton                       1980
22/1.
Bajwa                              2150
United                             2110
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2150
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2220
Amin Text                          2200
Shadman Cotton                     2200
Diamond Int'l                      2180
Lucky Cotton                       2110
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2250
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2270
Al-Karam                           2300
Jubilee Spinning                   2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2280
Lucky Cotton                       2200
Diamond Intl                       2250
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2250
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2700
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       2900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           2800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2100
Amin                               2100
Indus Dyeing                       2150
Bajwa                              2150
Nadeem Textile                     2100
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   2800
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   2900
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3000
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
CHEES CONES
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1380
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1320
Super                              1150
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1480
Masal                              1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            165.00
Rupali                           166.00
Imported                         180.00
75/36/0
Imported                         139.00
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           122.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           128.00
100/36/0
Imported                         136.00
Local                            117.00
100/48/INT
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           120.00
Imported                         148.00
150/48/0
Imported                         125.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           106.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         127.00
Local                            110.00
Rupali                           108.00
300/96/0
Imported                         118.00
Local                            102.00
Rupali                           101.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         123.00
Local                            104.00
Rupali                           103.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         125.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         139.00
Local                            115.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         144.00
Local                            127.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                            127.00
FDY
50/24/SD
Imported                         124.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         118.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         134.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         116.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         125.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    139.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     143.00
A. A. Cotton                     143.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        149.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        153.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               162.00
A. A. Cotton                     162.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     153.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     174.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    186.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    200.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 177.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               177.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                213.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           177.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           180.00
Prima                            180.00
Local (AVG Price)                175.00
30/S
Kcetex                           191.00
Prima                            191.00
Local (AVG Price)                190.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     127.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     132.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     137.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00

A. A. Cotton                     142.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     157.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     245.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           151.00
A. A. Cotton                     146.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
IFL                              153.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       153.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            156.00
IFL (52 48)                      157.00
A. A. Cotton                     156.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    163.00
Zainab (Combed)                  164.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            165.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 175.00
Zainab (Combed)                  176.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      172.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          187.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  186.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            180.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 196.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            207.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           209.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             162.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             180.00
AASML                            114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
AASML                            122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       174.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  173.00
I.C.I. Bright                    175.00
Rupali 1.D                       174.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  173.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               173.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      174.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             175.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          175.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                280.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                280.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 280.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      280.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               300.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              300.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 24.12.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

