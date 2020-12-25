Governor for devising plan to increase cultivation of olives, berries for honey production

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday directed agriculture, forest and environment departments to formulate a comprehensive action plan for large scale cultivation of olives and berries for production of quality honey.

He was presiding over a high level meeting here at Governor House regarding olive cultivation and billion tree honey initiatives keeping in view the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan on promotion of olive and berry cultivation in the country.

Addressing the meeting, Shah Farman said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was very fertile for cultivation of olives and berries that could be exported.

He said olives could be grown extensively by introducing grafting techniques that would also help regeneration of forests, adding, the specific species of plants should be promoted in existing barren lands for honey farming.

The governor directed authorities to select Badaber and other suitable areas including Kohat, Hangu, Karak and DI Khan in the southern districts for cultivation.

The meeting decided that food and agriculture department should be involved for olive and berry cultivation.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Forests and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees, the Agriculture and Forest Department Secretary and other officials concerned.