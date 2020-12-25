LHC stops LWMC from using vehicles, machinery of Turkish contractor

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) from using vehicles and machinery of Albayrak Turizm, a Turkish contractor.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by the Turkish contractor challenging seizure of its vehicles and machinery, and also sought replies from the Punjab government and other respondents.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner-company argued before the court that his client was working as a contractor with LWMC for the past many years.

He submitted that LWMC, in connivance with police, had seized machinery and vehicles of the company, a few days ago, before the termination of the contract.

He submitted that the authorities did not have any reason to take possession of the vehicles and machinery before the termination of the contract.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the step of seizure of vehicles and machinery.

He also requested the court for issuing directions to return the machinery and vehicles till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stopped the LWMC from using the vehicles and machinery and also sought replies from respondents.