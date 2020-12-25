NA speaker receives 2 PML-N lawmaker’s resignations

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday confirmed that he had received resignations of two lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with their signature.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, ”I can call both of the PML-N members of the National Assembly to verify their resignations in accordance to Rule 43 of the Constitution.”

He said being a custodian of the lower house, he should consult with legal team to adopt necessary procedures on the matter of resignations.

Both the lawmakers could take their resignations back anytime, he added.