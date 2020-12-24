Pakistan
Resignations nothing more than gimmick of PDM: Dr. Firdous
- She said the PDM leadership had no mercy for people as during ongoing coronavirus pandemic they put the lives of people at stake.
24 Dec 2020
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that plunderers of national wealth had no courage for long march.
In a statement issued here, she said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would never give resignations, adding that it was just a gimmick.
She said the PDM leadership had no mercy for people as during ongoing coronavirus pandemic they put the lives of people at stake.
Dr. Firdous said that in Punjab during last 24 hours 51 patients had lost their lives due to coronavirus whereas the number of coronavirus patients had reached to 133,874.
UK and EU agree to historic Brexit deal
Resignations nothing more than gimmick of PDM: Dr. Firdous
Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan
Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours
COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed
'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties
Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Read more stories
Comments