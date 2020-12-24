Markets
TSX inches lower at open as energy stocks drag
- The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.67 points, or 0.08%, at 17,588.9.
24 Dec 2020
Canada's main stock index inched lower at open on Thursday in a shortened trading session, driven by weakness in energy stocks, while hopes for a bigger coronavirus economic relief package in United States limited losses.
At 09:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.67 points, or 0.08%, at 17,588.9.
UK and EU agree to historic Brexit deal
TSX inches lower at open as energy stocks drag
Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan
Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours
COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed
'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties
Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Read more stories
Comments