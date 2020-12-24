World
France's Macron showing no more COVID-19 symptoms, Elysee says
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is showing no more symptoms of COVID-19, the Elysee office said on Thursday.
Macron, 43, can now end his quarantine after he self-isolated for seven days at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles, the office said in a statement.
He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 17, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.
Macron suffered headaches, a dry cough and tiredness for several days and his health condition improved on Wednesday.
Comments