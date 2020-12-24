AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Dec 24, 2020
World

France's Macron showing no more COVID-19 symptoms, Elysee says

Reuters 24 Dec 2020

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is showing no more symptoms of COVID-19, the Elysee office said on Thursday.

Macron, 43, can now end his quarantine after he self-isolated for seven days at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles, the office said in a statement.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 17, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.

