Rs196 billion recovered in 2020: NAB Rawalpindi

  • So far 15 billion rupees have been recovered in the fake bank accounts case, while several plea bargains are still under the pipeline, stats NAB report.
  • As many as 42 references were filed in the NAB courts, while 58 cases were completed by the anti-graft body.
BR Web Desk 24 Dec 2020

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday released a report stating that the bureau has recovered record Rs196 billion plundered money in the year 2020.

As per the report obtained by ARY News, the year 2020 remained as ‘year of the recoveries’ for the accountability watchdog. As many as 42 references were filed in the NAB courts, while 58 cases were completed by the anti-graft body.

So far 15 billion rupees have been recovered in the fake bank accounts case, while several plea bargains are still under the pipeline, stated the report.

The fake bank accounts case was investigated in the leadership of NAB Rawalpindi chief.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Sharjeel Memon are currently on bail in the mega-money laundering case. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail have been indicted in the LNG scam, said the report.

Furthermore, inquiries are currently underway against federal ministers Aamir Kiani and Noorul Haq Qadri.

