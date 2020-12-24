AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Sindh govt establishes SMC to regulate public, private medical institutes

  • Under the new commission, the provincial government will regulate the fee structure of private medical universities
  • The quota for admissions would be 95 percent for students of Sindh and five percent for students from other provinces
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Sindh cabinet has announced establishment of province’s new medical council, the Sindh Medical Commission (SMC), local media reported on Thursday.

The SMC will regulate all public and private medical institutes in the province.

Under the new commission, the provincial government will regulate the fee structure of private medical universities. Besides, the quota for admissions would be 95 percent for students of Sindh and five percent for students from other provinces.

The Sindh health department will share the recommendations with the Pakistan Medical Commission in a letter soon.

Earlier in October, the provincial health department had announced setting up the Sindh Medical and Dental Council in October. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had been dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission through a presidential ordinance in October last year.

