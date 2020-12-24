AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By ▲ 49.06 (1.08%)
BR30 22,939 Increased By ▲ 315.66 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,447 Increased By ▲ 359.04 (0.83%)
KSE30 18,115 Increased By ▲ 175.94 (0.98%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand flat as local virus resurgence offsets global optimism

  • Britain also joined a number of other nations in imposing travel restrictions on the country, after it found two cases of another new variant of the coronavirus linked to South Africa.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, as improving global market sentiment was offset by a quickly worsening fresh coronavirus wave at home.

At 0527 GMT, the rand was at 14.6000 against the US dollar, trading 0.02% stronger than its previous close in thin trading ahead of holidays.

Asian stock markets, however, were buoyed by optimism around a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, pushing investors to place bets on the prospects of a global recovery.

While positive global sentiment usually drives even riskier assets like the rand higher, investors also had to weigh two local pandemic-related announcements made late Wednesday.

The health ministry reported the highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases, and warned that South Africa's second wave was progressing much faster and would surpass the peak of its first wave within days. It would consider fresh restrictions, the ministry said.

Britain also joined a number of other nations in imposing travel restrictions on the country, after it found two cases of another new variant of the coronavirus linked to South Africa.

Numerous countries had already enforced travel bans on Britain after it identified a separate new variant, also thought to be more infectious than those currently circulating, in the country.

Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 at 8.755%.

rand South Africa Britain's FTSE 100 coronavirus cases, Asian stock markets

South African rand flat as local virus resurgence offsets global optimism

'It's not Pakistan,' clarifies Israel minister about next Muslims country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters