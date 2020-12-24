AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IHC sets aside 200pc raise in property tax by MCI

Terence J Sigamony Updated 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday set aside a 200 percent increase in property tax by the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in the federal capital.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced his reserved verdict in the petitions challenging the hefty increase in property tax by the MCI, and directed the MCI to levy property tax as per pervious rates.

The IHC bench also restrained the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from charging the tax and ruled that the authority to collect property tax is vested with the MCI instead of the CDA.

The bench further ordered an audit into property tax collected by the CDA after 2015 and directed it to deposit the amount it had collected under the head of property tax into the local government fund.

Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mian Muhammad Aslam had moved the high court through advocate Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi and cited the federal government, the CDA, and the Revenue Directorate CDA as respondents.

He adopted in his petition that the MCI had made a 200 per cent increase in the property tax in Islamabad, while misusing its powers and prayed before the court to set aside the decision of the MCI regarding increase in the property tax.

He stated that the respondents issued demand notice for the payment of property tax in regard to a house of the petitioner wherein, the respondents demanded an exaggerated/excessive property tax of Rs279,644 which is about 200 times more than the property tax levied by the respondents in the last year.

The petitioner maintained that the said demand notice has been issued by the respondents illegally, unlawfully, without any justification and demanded an exaggerated and excessive amount on account of property tax from him.

According to the petition, “The respondents have burdened the petitioner while imposing such about 200 times excessive property tax upon the petitioner and that too is without any justification and prior intimation, hence not only the fundamental rights of the petitioner guaranteed by the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973.”

He stated; “The acts and conducts of the respondents by issuing the impugned demand notice are violative of the Article 9, 4, 10-A, 22, 23 and 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan.”

Therefore, he prayed before the court that the said demand notice may be set aside being illegal, unlawful, unjustifiable and excessive than the actual payable/livable property tax and the same is arbitrary, discriminatory to the extent of the petitioner as well as people of Islamabad.

He also requested the court to issue directions to the respondents to correct the petitioner’s property tax demand notice, and issue afresh correct demand notice of his property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

IHC sets aside 200pc raise in property tax by MCI

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.