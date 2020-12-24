‘Most parts likely to remain cold and dry’

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to remain cold and dry on Thursday, the Met Office has forecast.

It said that north Balochistan and upcountry are expected to witness very cold conditions.

Dense fog is likely to cover the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, it added.

In the past 24 hours: A cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country.

However, weather was very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Leh -11 degrees Celsius, Gupis -10, Astore, Skardu - 9, Kalam - 8, Parachinar - 6, Hunza, Gilgit, Bagrote, Quetta and Kalat - 5, each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020