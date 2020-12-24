AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Pakistan

Beijing advert moot: APNS felicitates winners

Updated 24 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated members on wining Excellence Award at the 2020 Beijing International Public Service Advertisement Creativity Competition.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society bagged the Excellence Award at the 2020 Beijing International Public Service Advertisement Conference Creativity Competition for their public service campaign on Covid-19. This was the second Beijing International PSA Creativity Competition in which countries from across the globe participated.

The 2020 Beijing International Public Service Advertisement Conference Creativity Awards was organized by the Publicity Department of Beijing Municipal Committee of CPC and Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau.

Last year, the conference and the awards were held at Beijing. However this year, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the conference as well as the awards were held online. The entries were emailed while the jury sessions were held through video link across continents. It was after rigorous jury sessions, APNS won the Excellence Award for their public service during the tough times of the pandemic.

The awards are specifically organized to recognize organizations that are contributing towards betterment of society by spreading awareness and playing their part. The campaigns were welcomed from Print, Audio, Video and Interactive media. APNS submitted in both Print and Video, and won the Excellence Award for both categories.

APNS launched a print campaign earlier this year informing masses about the pandemic, bursting myths and providing people with information to stay safe and healthy. The print campaign was supported by newspapers across Pakistan so that the word reaches out to the corners of the country and help people. The same was adapted for TV in the form a 40 seconds promo and was aired on various national channels as public service message.—PR

