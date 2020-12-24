AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s naphtha stays firm on robust demand

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Spot naphtha premiums for north Asian buyers stayed firm on Tuesday supported by robust demand, traders said.

Three naphtha crackers in South Korea are set to resume operations in December and January after the units were shut for months for maintenance and outage issues, company officials said.

Petrochemical producers in Asia have been buying more naphtha to increase their output because olefins margins are strong while benzene profits have improved, traders said.

Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical bought 100,000 tonnes of naphtha with minimum 75% paraffinic content at premiums of about $13 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for February delivery to Mailiao, traders said. This would be the highest premium in six months, according to Reuters data.

Spot premiums for February cargoes heading into South Korea stayed firm at $15 to $18 a tonne depending on the oil’s paraffinic content and other conditions, traders said.

Sentiment in Asia’s gasoline market has been dragged down by travel curbs in the United States and Europe to stem rising COVID-19 cases.

US drivers logged 8.8% fewer miles in October, according to the Department of Transportation, while API’s data showed that gasoline consumption fell in November.

Last week, US gasoline stocks may have risen for the sixth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

In Europe, refineries’ gasoline output was up 3.1% in November from the previous month and down 4.4% on the year at 2.3 million barrels per day, according to Euroilstock data. Portugal’s oil and gas company Galp will fully cease processing hydrocarbons at the smaller of its two refineries in Matosinhos near Porto from next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory environment.

Asia’s naphtha stays firm on robust demand

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.