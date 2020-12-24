PPP may contest Senate elections, by-polls before tendering resignations?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) does not want to create any political space for others and is in insistent on contesting Senate polls and by-elections before tendering resignations from the assemblies, it is learnt.

According to the sources, for this purpose, the PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has contacted top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Asif Ali Zardari telephoned PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the upcoming Senate polls and by-elections.

The sources said that Asif Ali Zardari, during the telephonic conversation, recommended not resigning from assemblies before the Senate elections, and said that if all parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jointly contest the elections, they can secure 15 seats in the Upper House.

However, on the other hand, the sources said that Nawaz Sharif said that if the opposition resigns from the assemblies it will be difficult for government to go ahead with Senate elections.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman recommended resolving the issue in a meeting of the PDM’s top leaders.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party on 29th December at Bilawal House, Karachi.

The meeting will start at 2pm.

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah has said that the CEC will discuss the prevailing political situation in the country in detail.

