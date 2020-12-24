Australian HC meets Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday, said a press release.

The minister extended a warm welcome to the high commissioner and commended the support extended by the government and the people of Australia to the Government of Pakistan and its people, and hoped that the positive sentiments will continue in future for the benefit of both the countries.

In his virtual remarks, the high commissioner said Pakistan is at the heart of a regional market with a large population, diverse resources, and untapped potential for trade and would like to explore further opportunities for enhancing trade relations between the two countries.—PR

