Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day: Lahore police chalk out special security plan

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan has said that Lahore police have chalked out special security plan to provide foolproof security on the eve of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

“Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide security to the people on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day,” said the senior police officer while speaking to the media on Wednesday. He said that over 6,000 police officers and officials will perform duty on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day this year.

According to the security plan, the DIG said that these cops will be deputed at 623 churches across Lahore. He added that the Lahore police will follow the newly-issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) by IG Punjab Inam Ghani in letter and spirit in this regard.

“We will ensure security of churches, markets and recreational places situated near Christian worship places.”

The DIG directed the police to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of “A category” churches. He said monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens using walkthrough gates and metal detectors will also be ensured.

He said that teams of Elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) and also police stations will ensure effective patrolling around these churches, Christmas Bazaars and residential areas of the Christian community.

“Vehicles and persons are also being checked at exit and entrance points of the city. Persons visiting churches on December 24 and on the eve of Christmas to perform religious activities will be allowed to enter after complete identification and thorough checking,” he directed.

He further said that snipers will be deputed on the roofs of churches to keep a vigilant eye on all the activities and parking will be restricted to 100 meters away from the churches to ensure security. Additional force will also be deputed on related parks and recreational places including eight big parks of the city on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, he added.

