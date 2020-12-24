AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Pakistan

CM orders strict monitoring of development projects

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed strict monitoring of ongoing development schemes to ensure their timely completion in a transparent manner.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Buzdar directed that the parliamentarians as well as the secretaries, commissioners and DCs should regularly monitor development schemes in their areas and make it clear that no compromise will be made on the quality of development projects. The timely completion of the development schemes is imperative to facilitate the people, he said and emphasized that delay will not be tolerated. The monitoring of development schemes is aimed at ensuring transparency, he said.

Further, the CM said that he is taking complete care while performing important official assignments from home. He also appealed to the citizens to take care as the second corona wave is dangerous. The opposition parties should also avoid holding public meetings as it is the time to jointly heal the wound of ailing humanity. There is enough time for politics in future, he suggested.

Moreover, Special Assistant to the CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that the corona situation is crucial while the politics of PDM is at stake.

In a statement, she said the PDM is facing internal conflicts while the lead Maulana has been badly exposed by his political companion. Along with it, resignation-drive has also ended in a fiasco, she added. The elements comprising the PDM are pygmies before a giant like the PM Imran Khan. The pygmy politicians are uttering follies and the negative politics of the trio of princess, prince and the Maulana has met its logical end, she said.

Firdous regretted the meetings staged by the opposition resulted in increasing the number of corona patients. Usman Buzdar is disposing of necessary matters in self-isolation while issuing directions that corona SOPs should be strictly implemented, she added.

