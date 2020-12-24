AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
DFSK Glory 580 Pro launched in Pakistan

Updated 24 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The only intelligent seven seater SUV, DFSK Glory 580 Pro has finally launched with a promise to take lead in the automobile market of Pakistan. The digital launch ceremony has been conducted on 20th of December with an aim to introduce customers to something exquisite that is going to bring everyone closed for a fantastic ride ever. Glory 580 Pro is equipped with a lavish interior while it is something perfect to give you an unparalleled driving experience.

The sporty and trendy Glory 580 Pro reveals the features that are out beyond imagination of someone who loves luxurious SUV cars. Glory 580 Pro offers a comfortable and flexible seating arrangement for 7 passengers which creates a wide and multifunctional space.

Muhammad Adeel Usman, the MD of Regal Automobiles expressed while taking pride in introducing this lavishly designed only seven seater intelligent SUV that, “DFSK Glory 580 Pro is such a promising spacious car that is definitely going to win the hearts. This car has been designed by the experts is a way that is going to take lead in the automobile market of Pakistan. We are expecting a fantastic outcome and we can assure that purchase of this car would never be turning into a regret.”—PR

