PITB, KPITB, five varsities sign accord for NFTP

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and five universities from KP have signed agreements for the establishment of National Freelance Training Programme (NFTP) Centers and expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs) in KP.

“The NFTP centers will be established in the University of Malakand, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan while NICs will be established in Kohat University of Science and Technology and University of Swat. The PITB and KPITB also signed an agreement for mutual cooperation in information security,” disclosed a PITB’s spokesperson here on Wednesday.

Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to CM KP on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, Federal Secretary on MoIT&T Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, KPITB Managing Director Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmood, PITB DG Sajid Latif, KPITB Director Asim Jamshaid, and the Vice Chancellors from the said universities attended the signing ceremony.

While addressing the event, Ziaullah Bangash expressed that youth are the agents of change and this partnership will be a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a digitally resilient Pakistan. “The expansion NICs will promote capacity-building of universities, provide sustainable income opportunities and play a pivotal role in creating new jobs in KP,” he added.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that National Freelance Training Programme aims to reduce unemployment by providing hands-on freelance training to 22,800 individuals through 20 centers across Pakistan. “Out of these, three centers in KP will train 1,350 individuals annually to monetize their skills through internet-based freelancing. The expansion of NICs across Pakistan will go a long way in developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country,” he added.

KPITB MD Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmood stated that collaboration between IT Boards is vital for mutual growth and helps in building on each other’s strengths.

