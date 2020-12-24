AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PITB, KPITB, five varsities sign accord for NFTP

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and five universities from KP have signed agreements for the establishment of National Freelance Training Programme (NFTP) Centers and expansion of National Incubation Centers (NICs) in KP.

“The NFTP centers will be established in the University of Malakand, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan while NICs will be established in Kohat University of Science and Technology and University of Swat. The PITB and KPITB also signed an agreement for mutual cooperation in information security,” disclosed a PITB’s spokesperson here on Wednesday.

Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to CM KP on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, Federal Secretary on MoIT&T Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, KPITB Managing Director Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmood, PITB DG Sajid Latif, KPITB Director Asim Jamshaid, and the Vice Chancellors from the said universities attended the signing ceremony.

While addressing the event, Ziaullah Bangash expressed that youth are the agents of change and this partnership will be a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a digitally resilient Pakistan. “The expansion NICs will promote capacity-building of universities, provide sustainable income opportunities and play a pivotal role in creating new jobs in KP,” he added.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that National Freelance Training Programme aims to reduce unemployment by providing hands-on freelance training to 22,800 individuals through 20 centers across Pakistan. “Out of these, three centers in KP will train 1,350 individuals annually to monetize their skills through internet-based freelancing. The expansion of NICs across Pakistan will go a long way in developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country,” he added.

KPITB MD Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmood stated that collaboration between IT Boards is vital for mutual growth and helps in building on each other’s strengths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PITB, KPITB, five varsities sign accord for NFTP

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.