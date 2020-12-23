Markets
Palm oil may test support at 3,381 ringgit
- A break above 3,426 ringgit may lead to a gain to 3,474 ringgit.
23 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support at 3,381 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,300 ringgit.
The contract failed three times to break a resistance at 3,474 ringgit, around which a triple-top could be developing, suggesting a target of 3,221 ringgit.
A break above 3,426 ringgit may lead to a gain to 3,474 ringgit.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
Palm oil may test support at 3,381 ringgit
Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel
WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India
Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
Britain and France ease transport ban
Read more stories
Comments