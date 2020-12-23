AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -12.20 (-12.14%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.81%)
EFERT 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.49%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.3%)
HASCOL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
HBL 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.34%)
HUBC 78.99 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
JSCL 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-6.08%)
KAPCO 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.27%)
PAEL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
PIOC 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.01%)
PSO 220.19 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.63%)
SNGP 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
STPL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.35%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-4.03%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.95%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By ▲ 31.57 (0.7%)
BR30 22,567 Increased By ▲ 163.02 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,121 Increased By ▲ 231.59 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,970 Increased By ▲ 134.28 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei rises as pharma stocks gain on hopes of existing vaccines working on new virus strain

  • The top underperformers among the Topix 30 were Honda Motor Co Ltd, down 2.43%, followed by SoftBank Group Corp , losing 1.79%.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, with healthcare leading gains after drugmakers said the existing vaccines were likely to be effective against the new coronavirus variant, while technology shares rose as Apple Inc eyed a shift to electric cars.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.24% to 26,498.78 by 0200 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.03% to 1,760.53.

Pharmaceuticals rose 1.02% after drugmakers said they expected the vaccines they have already developed are effective on the new variant that swept through Britain and will conduct tests to confirm this.

Healthcare shares have benefited from the coronavirus outbreak due to increased demand for treatments but the broader impact on the global economy has been very damaging, keeping investors on edge.

"Buying in healthcare and selling of shares that are more sensitive to the economy shows that investors are becoming more defensive," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Information and communications stocks rose 0.16% after the Nasdaq closed at a record high overnight due to signs that Apple Inc is moving ahead with the production of electric vehicles.

Top gainers among the top 30 core Topix names were Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and Kao Corp rising 2.81% and 1.39%, respectively.

However, financials and raw materials companies fell, showing lingering caution.

The top underperformers among the Topix 30 were Honda Motor Co Ltd, down 2.43%, followed by SoftBank Group Corp , losing 1.79%.

Japanese automakers took a hit after a local media report that the government would set a goal of banning new sales of gasoline-powered cars by the mid 2030s.

There were 80 advancers on the Nikkei index against 142 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.44 billion, compared to the average of 1.33 billion in the past 30 days.

Coronavirus drugmakers Japan's Nikkei share Nikkei 225 Index rose Takashi Hiroki

Nikkei rises as pharma stocks gain on hopes of existing vaccines working on new virus strain

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters