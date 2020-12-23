Business & Finance
Malaysia's November CPI drops 1.7% y/y, more than forecast
- The median forecast among nine economists surveyed by Reuters was for the index to decline 1.5% on-year, matching the rate posted in October.
23 Dec 2020
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.7% from a year earlier in November, mostly due to lower fuel prices, government data showed on Wednesday.
The median forecast among nine economists surveyed by Reuters was for the index to decline 1.5% on-year, matching the rate posted in October.
November's decline was driven by an 11.1% on-year drop in the transport sector index as well as lower housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, the Statistics Department said in a statement.
Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel
Malaysia's November CPI drops 1.7% y/y, more than forecast
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
Britain and France ease transport ban
Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'
Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary
NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free
Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream
FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules
Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion
Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls
Read more stories
Comments