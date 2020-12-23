AVN 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.78%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 109.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 134.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUBC 77.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
PAEL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 95.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 90.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PSO 217.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
SNGP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary

  • "The choice of Miguel A Cardona as Secretary of Education signals that now we have the possibility, if he is confirmed, to see for the first time in history, three Latinos in the cabinet," the organization said.
AFP 23 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Miguel Cardona to be his education secretary, marking a new record for the potential number of Latinos in the cabinet. "In Miguel Cardona, America will have an experienced and dedicated public school teacher leading the way," Biden said in a statement.

The incoming president said Cardona's appointment "will help us address systemic inequities" and "tackle the mental health crisis in our education system," as well as ease student debt and give teachers a raise.

Biden, who takes office on January 20, has already tapped Alejandro Mayorkas as head of the Department of Homeland Security and Xavier Becerra as health secretary.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) welcomed the nomination and congratulated Biden for making good on his promise to surpass the number of Latinos in the administrations of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

"The choice of Miguel A Cardona as Secretary of Education signals that now we have the possibility, if he is confirmed, to see for the first time in history, three Latinos in the cabinet," the organization said.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) noted that as a native of Puerto Rico, Cardona faced difficulties learning English in preschool and has spent the bulk of his career working to bridge the gap between minority students and their peers.

US President elect Joe Biden Miguel Cardona Xavier Becerra Alejandro Mayorkas LULAC

Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters