AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Durrani assures business community of resolving issues

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has assured business community that he will take the issues of gas, electricity and other sectors with federal government. He expressed these views while speaking at a dinner hosted by businessman Afzal Adhia. He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught us to have dialogue and we believe in keeping the door open for dialogues.

He said Khalid Tawab is the best candidate for the post of president in the FPCCI elections. I will definitely come if I am allowed to the Federation House on the polling day, he said.

Agha Siraj Durrani said Karachi city is safe because of Shah Abdullah Ghazi, so UBG leaders must cover the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi after winning the election.

He said arrests of politicians are part of normalcy, I still have many cases against me and have been arrested too, but I don't know why the arrest took place.

The United Business Group chairman S M Muneer said the country is currently facing severe economic difficulties and it is necessary to strengthen the economy. Referring to FPCCI coming elections, he sad the team was selected to give positive suggestions to the government and to solve the problems of the business community in an efficient manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Durrani assures business community of resolving issues

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.