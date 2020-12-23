Durrani assures business community of resolving issues

KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has assured business community that he will take the issues of gas, electricity and other sectors with federal government. He expressed these views while speaking at a dinner hosted by businessman Afzal Adhia. He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught us to have dialogue and we believe in keeping the door open for dialogues.

He said Khalid Tawab is the best candidate for the post of president in the FPCCI elections. I will definitely come if I am allowed to the Federation House on the polling day, he said.

Agha Siraj Durrani said Karachi city is safe because of Shah Abdullah Ghazi, so UBG leaders must cover the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi after winning the election.

He said arrests of politicians are part of normalcy, I still have many cases against me and have been arrested too, but I don't know why the arrest took place.

The United Business Group chairman S M Muneer said the country is currently facing severe economic difficulties and it is necessary to strengthen the economy. Referring to FPCCI coming elections, he sad the team was selected to give positive suggestions to the government and to solve the problems of the business community in an efficient manner.

