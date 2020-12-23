AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks recover on Brexit progress hopes

Reuters 23 Dec 2020

LONDON: UK stocks bounced on Tuesday as fresh hopes of a trade deal with the European Union outweighed fears over a mutated variant of the novel coronavirus that has shut most of the island country. The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, added 1.3% as the EU chief negotiator said both sides were inching towards an agreement on fishing though the politically sensitive matter remains unresolved.

Banks and industrials and consumer discretionary were the biggest boost to the domestically focused index. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.6% after wiping off more than half of its gains for December on Monday as UK imposed tough restrictions and countries around the world shut their borders to Britain due to worries about the new variant.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc slipped 1.5% after its experimental asthma drug with Amgen Inc failed to meet the main goal of reducing patients' dependence on steroids in a late-stage trial. Irish gas station operator Applegreen Plc rose 2.5% after agreeing to be acquired by a consortium led by B&J Holdings and Blackstone Infrastructure Partners in a deal that valued it at around $877.66 million.

