Delegation of AJK PPP meets Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked the United Nations to take notice of human rights violation in Indian-held Kashmir and play a role to stop Indian excesses.

The PPP chairman expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of the party led by President PPP Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar who met with him at Zardari House Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon. The delegation consisted of leader of opposition Azad Kashmir assembly, Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, and Syed Azadar Hussain Kazmi.

The delegation apprised the chairman PPP of ceasefire violation by the Indian troops at the Line of Control, violation of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir, and arrest of Kashmiri leaders and torture meted out to them.

Talking to the delegation, Bilawal said that his heart goes out to the people of held Kashmir. If there were a government of the party in Pakistan, Modi could not have the courage to torture Kashmiri people, he said. The chairman PPP also condoled the deaths of PPP leaders, Matloob Inqalabi, Sardar Ayub, and Sardar Ghulam Sadiq. He paid rich tributes to these leaders for their services for the party.

