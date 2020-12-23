AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
US imposes fresh sanctions on Syria

Reuters 23 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday slapped fresh sanctions on Syria, targeting its central bank and blacklisting several people and entities in a continued effort to cut off funds for President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The latest action, building on sanctions imposed on Syria earlier this year, marked another round in a US campaign to push Assad's government back into UN-led negotiations to end the country's nearly decade-long war.

"The United States will continue to seek accountability for those prolonging this conflict," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more have been internally displaced since a crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war with Iran and Russia backing the government and the United States supporting the opposition.

