US imposes fresh sanctions on Syria
WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday slapped fresh sanctions on Syria, targeting its central bank and blacklisting several people and entities in a continued effort to cut off funds for President Bashar al-Assad's government.
The latest action, building on sanctions imposed on Syria earlier this year, marked another round in a US campaign to push Assad's government back into UN-led negotiations to end the country's nearly decade-long war.
"The United States will continue to seek accountability for those prolonging this conflict," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more have been internally displaced since a crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war with Iran and Russia backing the government and the United States supporting the opposition.
Comments are closed on this story.