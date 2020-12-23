Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants extension in bail to Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted extension in bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in the suspicious transactions case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the bail application of Zardari. Farooq H Naek's associate, advocates Javed Iqbal, appearing on behalf of Asif Zardari, prayed before the court to take up the case after the court's winter vacations. He informed that Farooq H Naek was busy in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry therefore, he could not appear.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Muzafar Abbasi said the defence still had not filed the amended application regarding the bail of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Naek's associate informed they had already filed the amended application and sent its copy to the NAB.

He, however, gave the copy of the application to the NAB's deputy prosecutor. Muzafar Abbasi opposed the application saying that till now Asif Zardari neither was admitted in the hospital nor attached the medical reports with the application.

Justice Farooq inquired from the NAB prosecutor how many times the anti-graft body had summoned the former president in the last six months. He said the court also had to see how serious the NAB was in that case. The NAB prosecutor replied that Asif Zardari was summoned by the NAB, but he did not appear. The questionnaire has also been supplied to him but he had not replied, the deputy prosecutor added.

The defence counsel said that Asif Zardari remained in the NAB's custody for six months, but they did not inquire about the matter. The NAB prosecutor said that investigation of the case was going on, adding they received the material about the matter afterward. The counsel said Asif Zardari would appear before the NAB, whenever, he would be summoned. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani said that the former president should cooperate with the NAB.

The bench giving extension in the bail in the suspicious bank transactions case adjourned it until the first week of January 2021.

Meanwhile, a division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani hearing fake bank accounts in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply and Mega Money Laundering references also adjourned the case due to non-availability of the defence counsel. Naek's associate informed that Asif Ali Zardari had challenged the references in the Supreme Court.

