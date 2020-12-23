JWP chief, NA Speaker discuss Balochistan situation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the government was committed to social and economic development of Balochistan, and it would fulfill its promises made with the people to bring them at par with the other provinces.

The speaker expressed these views in a meeting with Jamhoori Watan Party chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti here on Tuesday. They discussed the situation and issues of Balochistan.

The speaker said that the government was committed to social and economic development in Balochistan. He assured him that the government would fulfill its promises made to the people of Balochistan to bring them at par with the other provinces. He informed that the present Parliament had resolved to play its role for the development of Balochistan. He said that the establishment of a special committee to monitor the solution of Balochistan's problems and development was a continuation of that resolve.

He said that without peace, the dream of development could never be achieved. The speaker also said that presently Pakistan was facing an extraordinary situation and was confronted by intrusion from the miscreants sponsored by our hostile eastern neighbor.

Jamhoori Watan Party Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said that development of Balochistan was the development of Pakistan. He praised the formation of the special committee chaired by the speaker of the National Assembly, himself. He was confident that by alleviating the deprivations of the people of Balochistan, the people can be brought into the national mainstream.

Bugti also apprised the speaker about the return of internally displaced Bugti tribes living in other parts of the country to their homes. The speaker National Assembly assured Shahzain Bugti of all possible cooperation.

