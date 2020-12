All plans of opposition to be flopped: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that all the plans of the opposition will flop and the government will not back out from its principled stand due to any protest, resignation or long march.

While talking to different delegations, here at Governor's House on Tuesday, he said the agenda of the opposition's protest politics was only to create chaos in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan has been pursuing principled politics from day one.

