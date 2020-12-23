Pakistan
Six dead, 12 injured in boiler explosion in New Karachi Industrial Area
- According to police, a number of people were under the debris while the efforts were underway to rescue those people.
23 Dec 2020
KARACHI: As many as six people were reported dead while 12 others injured due to collapse of building caused by explosion of a boiler in a factory near Saba Cinema, New Karachi Industrial Area.
The dead and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
According to police, a number of people were under the debris while the efforts were underway to rescue those people.
District Central Police had established an emergency desk at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to assist affected people and their families.
COAS visits forward troops deployed along LoC: ISPR
Six dead, 12 injured in boiler explosion in New Karachi Industrial Area
'Time for performance has arrived,' PM tells ministers that we can no longer adhere to lack of experience justification
Woman martyred, three injured as Indian troops target civilian population with heavy weapons
Senate polls cannot be held before February 10, clarifies ECP
Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized
Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report
Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft
At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC
Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years
Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury
Read more stories
Comments